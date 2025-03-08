We’re back with another interesting piece of trivia for all Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fans. For those who have been watching this legendary sitcom for years, it’s not a show anymore but an emotion and a sweet memory. So, to celebrate TMKOC’s legacy, we’ll be looking at one lesser-known fact about Tanmay Vekaria, who has been associated with the show for a long time and gave us enough moments of laughter.

Tanmay is the son of well-known Gujarati actor Arvind Vekaria. Before making it big, he was a hardcore theatre artist in the Gujarati industry and also played a role in a Bollywood film, Dhoondte Reh Jaoge. His acting career took a 360-degree turn after he joined TMKOC as Bagheshwar Daddu Undhaiwala, aka Bagha. Ever since he started playing Bagha’s character, Tanmay kept reaching new heights of fame.

Currently, Tanmay Vekaria’s Bagha is one of the most popular characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. But how many of you know that before gaining fame as Bagha, Tanmay played different characters in the show? We bet many fans won’t be aware of this. Only hardcore fans who have been watching the show since the beginning could recall Tanmay in different characters.

Tanmay Vekaria has been associated with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the very start when the show wasn’t even a household name. Before bagging the important role of Bagha, he played four different characters in the show. He had limited screen time initially but still managed to leave an impact.

For those who aren’t aware, he has played the role of teacher in one episode, where Tapu leads the students’ strike in the school. He was also seen as a Rickshaw puller during the episode when Kavi Kumar Azad made an entry to the show as Dr Hathi. In one of the episodes, Tanmay played the role of maid Rukmini’s husband. Also, during the storyline of Sundar’s entry to TMKOC, he was seen as a taxi driver.

Meanwhile, for being an important part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Tanmay Vekaria enjoys a good sum as his remuneration. While the exact number is unknown, he reportedly earns between 22,000 and 25,000 rupees for each episode.

