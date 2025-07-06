Netflix viewers have stumbled across a Viking comedy that has managed to hit all the right notes. It is called Norsemen, and it is one of those rare shows that quietly sits in the corner while others shout for attention – until someone presses play and wonders why they hadn’t heard about it sooner.

What is Netflix’s Norsemen About?

The series originally aired on Norway’s NRK1 before Netflix gave it a global stage. What makes it unusual is how it was shot, in both English and Norwegian at the same time, per Unilad. There are no awkward dubbing or subtitles necessary unless you want them and you can jump right in and understand every absurd moment right from the start.

The series, set in 790 AD, centers around the village of Norheim. Life there isn’t filled with grand battles or blood-soaked conquests and instead, it’s about the strange blend of Viking savagery and oddly modern problems like marriage dilemmas and awkward leadership struggles. The result is a strange and clever look at life among the Norse, where warriors bicker like office workers and every situation feels slightly off-balance in the best way.

That’s how sad you get when you learn that there will not be a season 4 on Netflix. We hope to find other ways to bring you more Norsemen in the future, but for now enjoy the first three seasons. It has been a blast for all of us, thanks for watching ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kIwZOsB5pK — NORSEMEN (@NorsemenO) September 30, 2020

Henrik Mestad, Nils Jørgen Kaalstad, and Kåre Conradi lead the cast with performances that walk the line between serious and silly.

Critics and Viewers Both Love Norsemen

The first season dropped in 2016, and by the time the third wrapped in 2020, fans were still talking about how sharp and smart it stayed. Critics gave the first season a flawless score on Rotten Tomatoes and audiences haven’t been quiet either.

Reddit threads and comment sections are filled with fans recommending it to anyone looking for something that’s both offbeat and easy to binge. One fan wrote, “I’m watching Norsemen and it’s just one of those comedies that is so subtle and funny and unpretentious!”

Another added, “I went into it thinking it was a straight drama, was pleasantly surprised. Ended up laughing my assicle off.” A third said, “Its really very funny, but also incredibly violent and doing a lot of similar plots to vikings. I really like it.”

Someone else penned, “I agree, it’s one of my favorite Netflix shows. A true hidden gem.”

If you’re scrolling through Netflix not sure what to pick next, Norsemen might be the kind of surprise you didn’t know you needed. All three seasons are there.

