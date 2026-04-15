Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 28: Ranveer Singh Witnesses Massive 57.2% BMS Drop

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying a stellar run at the box office, but the cracks are finally appearing after the fourth week. As the film enters its 4th Wednesday, the momentum on BookMyShow has taken a sharp hit, witnessing a drop that might make the road to further records a lot steeper than expected. The morning trends are a bit surprising on day 28 since the film witnessed growth on the fourth Tuesday!

Ranveer Singh’s 57% Crash!

The morning trends for the spy thriller on its 28th day are concerning. The ticket sales on BMS have seen a massive decline compared to yesterday. Between the crucial 11 AM – 12 PM window, the film sold only 3.94K tickets, much lower than 9.29K tickets it sold during the same period yesterday.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 28 BMS Sales

When we look at the cumulative sales from 8 AM to 12 PM, the picture remains blurry! On day 28, the fourth Wednesday, April 15, Dhurandhar 2 registered a ticket sale of 11K compared to the 25.9K ticket sales during the same window yesterday. This is almost 57.2% drop.

This crumbling mid-week performance suggests that the film is finally exhausting its theatrical audience. Despite the Wednesday crash, Ranveer Singh can take solace in the fact that the film’s 4th Tuesday was nothing short of historic. It managed to outperform some of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema history on its 28th day.

Check out the fourth Tuesday BMS sales for Indian films.

Dhurandhar: 168K Pushpa 2: 136K Dhurandhar 2: 109K Chhaava: 98K Kantara Chapter 1: 86K Stree 2: 47K Jawan: 39K Kalki 2898 AD: 26K Animal: 25K

While Dhurandhar 2 sits comfortably at the #3 spot for the 4th Tuesday, beating Animal, Jawan, and Stree 2, the sharp Wednesday drop indicates that the film might not have much left in the tank to chase the records set by Pushpa 2 in terms of ticket sales.

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