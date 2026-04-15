Akshay Kumar is finally back in his favorite playground – the horror-comedy genre, and it seems the audience is ready to welcome him with open arms! As we stand just 48 hours away from the grand release of Bhooth Bangla, the BookMyShow pre-sales report suggests a very good surge at the ticket window on the online booking app! The film is trending significantly better than some of Akshay Kumar’s recent big-budget outings.

The Top 10 Entry!

Helmed by Priyadarshan, the horror comedy has entered Akshay Kumar’s Top 10 highest pre-sales ever since the tracking started on BMS. Currently sitting at 17K sold tickets on BMS, the film has comfortably surpassed Mission Raniganj (11K) and Sarfira (10K). What’s even more impressive is the momentum. The film is currently trending at a much faster pace than Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Jolly LLB 3 at the same point in their release cycles.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office – Will It Beat Housefull 5 Pre-Sales?

While the entry into the Top 10 is a small win, the real celebration will begin with the ultimate target getting slashed! To reach the top spot for his best pre-sales, Akshay Kumar needs to challenge Housefull 5, which holds the crown for Akshay’s best BMS performance at 185K ticket sales in advance!

Check out the pre-sales of all the Akshay Kumar films on BMS post August 2023.

Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 150K OMG 2: 90K Jolly LLB 3: 88K Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Khel Khel Mein: 29K Bhooth Bangla: 17K* (2 days to go) Mission Raniganj: 11K Sarfira: 10K

To become Akshay Kumar’s number 1 performer on BMS, Bhooth Bangla needs a monumental jump to bridge that 168K gap. While 185K looks like a tall mountain, the Horror-Comedy factor often leads to a massive surge in last-minute bookings, especially in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

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