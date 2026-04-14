Salman Khan’s next project, MaatruBhumi, which was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, is going through a lot of changes and keeping the excitement level high! The film was supposed to arrive on April 17, but is not expected to be released on the Independence Day weekend. The film is carrying the weight of massive expectations from Salman Khan since fans are waiting for a thunderous comeback! Currently, even Bhai is chasing a decade-old personal record with the Independence Day box office collection!

Salman Khan’s Target!

For Salman Khan, August 15 has historically been a fruitful window, and his gold standard remains the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. On its opening day, which coincided with Independence Day, the Spy Universe biggie earned a massive 32.93 crore, making it a benchmark for Independence Day collection!

MaatruBhumi Independence Day Box Office

To this day, Ek Tha Tiger’s opening day collection remains Salman Khan’s best Independence Day collection, and it currently stands as the third-highest Independence Day collection for a Bollywood film in history.

With MaatruBhumi expected to hit screens on August 14, the film’s second day (August 15) needs to earn exactly 32.93 crore or more to crown it as Salman Khan‘s highest Independence Day collection!

The Roadblock: Salman Khan VS Sunny Deol

While the Bhai Mania will pick up with time, the path to a record-breaking Independence Day isn’t without obstacles. The major roadblock will be Sunny Deol, who is expected to arrive with Lahore 1947 during the same August 15, 2026, weekend.

A clash with Sunny Deol during a patriotic holiday is perhaps the toughest challenge any superstar could face. With screens being divided and the patriotic audience split between two massive films, Salman Khan’s target of 33 crores becomes a high-stakes battle.

If the film manages to cross the 32.93 crore mark on August 15, it won’t just be a personal best for Salman; it will cement MaatruBhumi as a frontrunner for one of the best Independence Day weekend films!

Advertisement

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 26: Ranveer Singh Still 29.4K Tix Away To Enter Top 5 BMS Spots – 4th Monday Bringing The First Big Blow?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News