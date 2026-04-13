Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has wrapped up its opening weekend with a decent performance. While the film saw a minor fluctuation with its number on Sunday, its cumulative total is already inching towards Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous lifetime collection. In just three days, the film has managed to achieve a significant number when compared to his last hit, Dude.

Budget & Recovery

Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore, the film has recovered 37% of its budget at the box office in just three days. It also maintained its momentum on Sunday, and now all eyes are fixed on Monday – if the film stays strong over the weekdays, it could move swiftly towards the success mark.

Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 3

On the third day, Sunday, April 12, Love Insurance Kompany earned 7.7 crore, bringing its total three-day India net collection to 22.7 crore. Interestingly, the film’s growth on Saturday was revised upwards to 7.95 crore, making the weekend trajectory look much healthier. The bilingual appeal of the film is also starting to show, with the Telugu version contributing a significant chunk to the total.

For the unversed, the film is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.