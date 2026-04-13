Pradeep Ranganathan’s Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) has wrapped up its opening weekend with a decent performance. While the film saw a minor fluctuation with its number on Sunday, its cumulative total is already inching towards Pradeep Ranganathan’s previous lifetime collection. In just three days, the film has managed to achieve a significant number when compared to his last hit, Dude.
Budget & Recovery
Mounted on a reported budget of 60 crore, the film has recovered 37% of its budget at the box office in just three days. It also maintained its momentum on Sunday, and now all eyes are fixed on Monday – if the film stays strong over the weekdays, it could move swiftly towards the success mark.
Love Insurance Kompany Box Office Day 3
On the third day, Sunday, April 12, Love Insurance Kompany earned 7.7 crore, bringing its total three-day India net collection to 22.7 crore. Interestingly, the film’s growth on Saturday was revised upwards to 7.95 crore, making the weekend trajectory look much healthier. The bilingual appeal of the film is also starting to show, with the Telugu version contributing a significant chunk to the total.
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Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).
- Day 1: 7.05 crore
- Day 2: 7.95 crore
- Day 3: 7.7 crore
Total: 22.7 crore
The Tamil Version of the film earned 18.4 crore over its first weekend, with the Telugu Version contributing 4.3 crore. The most striking aspect of LIK’s box office is how it stacks up against his last theatrical hit, Dude.
In just one weekend, Love Insurance Kompany has already earned 31% of the entire lifetime collection of Dude, which earned 71.3 crore at the box office in India!
On Day 3, the Tamil version recorded an overall occupancy of 35%. Chennai continues to be a monster, boasting 56% occupancy across all shows, followed by Bengaluru’s massive show count of 311 shows, which recorded a 21.5% occupancy.
For the unversed, the film is produced by Nayanthara and SS Lalit Kumar under the banner of Rowdy Pictures and Seven Screen Studio.
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Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Tamil Films of 2026 here.
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