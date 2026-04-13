Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 is setting new milestones at the Indian box office. It recently created history in Karnataka, becoming the first Bollywood film to clock a century. Ranveer Singh starrer is also shining bright in the Delhi/UP circuit, leaving behind Stree 2, Pushpa 2, and every other Hindi film to become the highest-grosser. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn in the Delhi/UP market?

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has made a cumulative net collection of 205 crore in the Delhi/UP circuit. It has set a new record, becoming the first Hindi film to enter the 200 crore club. Mind you, the spy action thriller sequel is yet to conclude its box office run, so it will be exciting to see whether it eventually lands in its lifetime. A blockbuster run!

Dhurandhar 2 vs Dhurandhar

Back in 2025, Ranveer Singh’s OG Dhurandhar wrapped up its box office journey in the Delhi-UP circuit, accumulating 172 crore net. It missed entry into the 200 crore club by a few crores. But the sequel has outperformed its predecessor, with a margin of 33 crore in just 25 days.

Where does it stand against other Indian competitors?

Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing Indian film in the domestic circuit. It has surpassed all big blockbusters like Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and others.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films in the Delhi-UP circuit (net collection):

Dhurandhar 2: 205 crore Dhurandhar: 172 crore Stree 2: 151 crore Pushpa 2 (Hindi): 137 crore Gadar 2: 136 crore Jawan: 121 crore Pathaan: 113 crore Animal: 112 crore Baahubali 2 (Hindi): 99 crore KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi): 86 crore

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