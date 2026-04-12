All hail, Aditya Dhar! Bollywood’s ace director has set new benchmarks for Indian cinema. Dhurandhar becomes the first-ever franchise to have entered the 3000 crore club at the worldwide box office. Ranveer Singh starrer has left behind Prabhas’ Baahubali by a massive margin. Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

Decoding the Dhurandhar franchise at the worldwide box office

The journey began in 2025 with Dhurandhar, which surpassed all expectations at the box office. Against massive pre-release negativity, Akshaye Khanna co-starrer shined bright with its strong content and stole all the limelight.

It enjoyed a 70-day-long run in theatres, accumulating a whopping 1354.84 crore worldwide. This included 894.49 crore net (1002.39 crore gross) from the domestic market, while the remaining 299.35 crore gross came from the overseas circuits. The spy action thriller concluded its run as the 2nd highest-grossing Bollywood film and the 4th highest-grossing Indian film globally.

Cut to 2026. Dhurandhar 2 was released on March 19, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi, and Gudi Padwa. holidays. After the massive success of the OG film, Aditya Dhar‘s sequel was expected to create mayhem at the box office. However, it surpassed all expectations, rewriting history from the paid previews.

The Revenge became the fastest Bollywood film to enter the 100, 200, 300, 400, 500, 600, 700, 800, 900, 1000, and now the 1100 crore club at the Indian box office. The domestic total currently stands at 1102.25 crore net, which is about 1300.65 crore including GST.

At the overseas box office, Dhurandhar 2 is currently the 5th-highest-grossing Bollywood film, with a total gross of 409 crore in 24 days. The worldwide total has surged to 1709.65 crore gross.

Check out the worldwide breakdown of the Dhurandhar franchise at the box office (gross collection):

Dhurandhar: India net: 894.49 crore | Overseas gross: 299.35 crore | Worldwide gross: 1354.84 crore

India net: 894.49 crore | Overseas gross: 299.35 crore | Worldwide gross: 1354.84 crore Dhurandhar 2: India net: 1102.25 crore | Overseas gross: 409 crore | Worldwide gross: 1709.65 crore (24 days)

Franchise Worldwide Total: 3064.84 crore

Highest-grossing franchise in India!

Aditya Dhar’s blockbuster is the highest-grossing Indian franchise of all time. It had previously surpassed SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali, which grossed 2450 crore globally. New milestones have now been unlocked with its entry into the 1300 crore club.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 24: Enters 1700 Crore Club, Set To Become 3rd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Ever!

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