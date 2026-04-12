Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2 has created history, yet again! The spy-action thriller sequel has entered the 1100 crore club, becoming the first Bollywood film ever to achieve the milestone. It is also trending better than Pushpa 2. Scroll below for the day 24 box office collection.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 24

After three glorious weeks, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is maintaining a fantastic hold in the fourth weekend. It brought in 7.25 crore net on Friday. According to estimates, Ranveer Singh starrer collected 14 crore on day 24. Aditya Dhar‘s directorial enjoyed an 93% jump in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative total in India surges to 1102.25 crore net. This is a big moment of celebration as Dhurandhar 2 inaugurates the 1100 crore club for Bollywood, that too in only 24 days! Made on a budget of 225 crore, the Eid 2026 release has registered profits of 390%. A big box office blockbuster!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Week 3: 120 crore

Day 23: 7.25 crore

Day 24: 14 crore

Total: 1102.25 crore

Dhurandhar 2 vs Pushpa 2 Box Office Comparison

Ranveer Singh starrer is now competing against Pushpa 2 (1265.97 crore) to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office. It needs 163.72 crore more in the kitty to surpass Allu Arjun‘s 2024 blockbuster.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge is trending better than Pushpa 2. Even on the fourth Saturday, it brought in 14 crore, leaving behind Sukumar‘s directorial, which had collected 10.25 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 24 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1102.25 crore

ROI: 877.25 crore

ROI%: 390%

India gross: 1300.65 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

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