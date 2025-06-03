Arya (2004) is widely regarded as the first major hit in Allu Arjun’s career and has since earned cult classic status. It also marked Sukumar’s directorial debut. Devi Sri Prasad’s music, composed for the film, remains popular even after two decades. Produced by Dil Raju, Arya was a significant milestone for everyone involved.

Given its success, a sequel was inevitable. Arya 2 was released in 2009, reuniting Allu Arjun, Sukumar, and Devi Sri Prasad in their original roles. However, despite the anticipation, the sequel failed to recreate the original’s magic. While not a complete failure, it didn’t quite meet the high expectations set by its predecessor. Now, nearly 15 years after the release of Arya 2, news has emerged that a third installment, Arya 3, is supposedly in the works, according to entertainment portal TeluguCinema.

Will Allu Arjun Reprise His Iconic Role In Arya 3?

No, this time, Allu Arjun will not be reprising the lead role. With his image far removed from the youthful romantic genre, the mantle is reportedly passed to Ashish Reddy Velamakucha.

Is Sukumar Involved In Arya 3? Who Else Is Part Of The Project?

According to reports, Ashish’s father, producer Shirish of SVC, convinced Sukumar to develop Arya 3 with Ashish as the lead. Unlike the previous films, Sukumar will not direct the project; instead, he is expected to contribute as the screenplay writer and co-producer. Devi Sri Prasad, however, is set to return as the music composer. According to OTTplay, Dil Raju will also be a producer of the project. Details of the director remain under wraps.

Sukumar’s last collaboration with Allu Arjun, Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2, catapulted the actor to nationwide fame, turning him into a household name across India. The film gained massive popularity, especially in the Hindi-speaking regions. According to IMDb, it is the third highest-grossing Indian film, with a worldwide gross of INR 1,640.1 crore. The film is currently available to stream on Netflix.

