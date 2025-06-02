Superstar Mahesh Babu and director Puri Jagannadh’s fiery combo has produced some timeless blockbusters like Pokiri and Businessman. While the duo were considered to be close friends and fans also looked forward to them coming together for more projects, their friendship was rumored to have gone downhill soon after.

What Went Wrong Between Mahesh Babu And Puri Jagannadh?

While Puri Jagannadh did have a golden run at the box office with some of his movies. After a point, some of his films turned out to be major box office disasters. It was rumored that Mahesh Babu was hesitant to collaborate with the director after the same.

It was said that the Liger director was so upset with the actor that he also pledged that he would never work with him. According to IB Times, Puri Jagannadh also addressed the Guntur Kaaram actor’s fans wanting them to collaborate again. In a throwback interview with a publication, he took a direct jibe at the superstar and said, “Mahesh’s fans want me to work with him. But what they don’t know is, he doesn’t work with any director who is out of form. He always wants to make films with directors who are in top place, and in demand. Mahesh’s fans are better than him and they trust me at least.” Jagannadh also called himself a ‘man of character’ and declared that he would never work with the megastar again.

Mahesh Babu Had Forgotten To Credit Pokiri For The Success Of His Career

Not only this but the Mahesh Babu also grabbed several eyeballs when he forgot to credit the Puri Jagannadh directorial Pokiri as one of the reasons behind his success in a 2019 event for his film Maharshi. This also led to several speculations regarding things not being well between the actor and the filmmaker. However, the Aagadu actor was quick to rectify his mistake.

The actor took to his social media handle to express his gratitude to Puri Jagannadh for working with him in Pokiri. He also credited the 2006 film for making him a superstar. Jagannadh also reshared the tweet on his X account. Well, this went on to dispel the rumors of their ugly rift.

