Devara, starring Jr NTR in the lead role, has ended its opening weekend, and if we describe it in a single word—it was fantastic. The magnum opus registered a mammoth opening at the Indian box office and maintained a strong hold on Saturday and Sunday. This helped it comfortably cross the 150 crore mark, and very soon, it will enter the 200 crore club. Keep reading for the detailed collection report of day 3!

Telugu states and mass centers in the North join the party!

After giving a thunderous blockbuster, RRR, this was the real test for Jr NTR as there was no brand of SS Rajamouli to support him. And guess what? The Tollywood superstar has passed the litmus test with flying colors. Known for his superb pull over the Telugu audience, NTR flexed the growth of stardom by fetching historic numbers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana combined.

Surprisingly, Jr NTR’s Devara is performing better than expected in the mass centers of North India. Cities like Bhubaneswar, which are known for enjoying mass entertainers, are doing brilliantly. Speaking state-wise, after Telugu states, Karnataka and Maharashtra are driving good business.

Devara’s performance on day 3

After raking in 39 crores on Saturday, Devara witnessed some growth on day 3 and collected a solid 42 crores. Yes, the film crossed the 40-crore mark on Sunday, taking the total to 164 crores net at the Indian box office in the opening weekend. This is a strong 3-day collection, and in a couple of days, the film is expected to make a smooth entry into the 200 crore club.

Devara beats Guntur Kaaram’s lifetime collection!

With 164 crores in the opening weekend, Devara has surpassed the domestic lifetime collection of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram. For the unversed, Guntur Kaaram earned 127 crores during its theatrical run. So, the Jr NTR starrer is 29.13% ahead already after beating Mahesh Babu’s film and is already the third highest-grossing Tollywood film of 2024.

Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD is the highest-grossing film with 653.21 crores, followed by Teja Sajja’s HanuMan with 201 crores.

Day-wise breakdown of Devara:

Day 1 – 83 crores

Day 2 – 39 crores

Day 3 – 42 crores

Total – 164 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

