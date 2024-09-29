War 2 is among the most highly anticipated Indian films, and there’s a reason for that. No one in their wildest dream imagined bringing together Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in a deadly face-off in a big-screen action extravaganza. YRF has pulled off a crazy pairing, and it’s going to be a complete blast in theatres. These two stars coming together in a single film has taken the box office potential to the next level. So, let’s discuss how it’s going to explode on day 1!

The shooting of the War sequel is in full swing, and currently, the entire team is out on an international schedule. Even before the casting of the film came out, the film was a hot product, considering the success of the first installment and its association with Spy Universe. But when it was learned that Jr NTR was going to be a part of this magnum opus, the buzz hit the roof.

Forget about the link with Spy Universe; War 2 looks like a wholesome mass entertainer in isolation. It has so much to offer – be it a dance face-off between Hrithik and NTR to their epic on-screen clash. Back in 2019, the idea of Hrithik and Tiger Shroff coming generated a huge buzz, helping War to pull off a record-breaking start of 53.35 crores at the Indian box office. Now, with Jr NTR joining the cast, the sequel will benefit immensely.

With Devara’s opening of 83 crores in India, Jr NTR has proved his star power, especially in the Telugu market. This star power will boost War 2 for sure. Speaking about Hrithik Roshan, he has delivered his biggest opening with War by amassing 53.35 crores. Just imagine, with these two crowd-pullers coming together on the big screen, it’s going to be an epic box office amalgamation of North and South. Even if we just add the two aforementioned openings, we have a total of 136.35 crores net on the table already. And if the songs and the trailer turn out to be good, a much bigger number would come on board.

As of now, RRR is the biggest opener at the Indian box office, with a collection of 134 crores. War 2 is expected to comfortably surpass it, setting the bar too high in terms of Indian openings!

