After the successful RRR, Jr NTR is gearing up to set the box office on fire all over again with Devara. The action drama arrives in theatres in less than 24 hours, and the anticipation is sky-high. With a bumper worldwide opening, he will become the fourth actor to have at least two movies in the 100 crore club! Scroll below for a detailed analysis.

As most know, Prabhas is the undisputed king with as many as five 100 crores+ openers at the worldwide box office. After Baahubali 2, Saaho, Adipurush, and Salaar, he added another feather to the cap with Kalki 2898 AD. Thalapathy Vijay recently made another addition to the coveted club with The Greatest Of All Time (The GOAT). Besides them, only Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan is a part of the league, thanks to his 2023 blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan.

Devara to make 100 crore+ opening

The early projections are highly favorable, and Jr NTR starrer is said to have already added 40 crores+ from pre-sales for day 1 in India. Leading Southern regions like Telangana, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to contribute around 80 crores on the opening day. The film will also garner around 45 crores gross (including premieres) from the overseas markets.

All in all, Devara is expected to open in the range of 131-137 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

Jr NTR to join the league of Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas and Thalapathy Vijay

With such a bumper opening, Jr NTR will become the fourth Indian actor to have at least two 100 crore+ worldwide box office collections on day 1. He had previously scored a century on the opening day with SS Rajamouli directorial RRR.

Just not that, he will also leave behind KGF Chapter 2 star Yash, Animal actor Ranbir Kapoor, and his RRR co-star Ram Charan, who have 1 film each in the club.

It is to be seen how many more records Devara breaks in its box office run.

Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

