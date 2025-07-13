Ranveer Singh is all set for a phenomenal comeback with his upcoming films, Dhurandhar and Don 3. Ranveer is taking forward the legacy of Shah Rukh Khan’s franchise, and a lot is at stake with the film’s box office performance. The action film, helmed by Farhan Akhtar, is projected to have a December 2026 release!

Ranveer Singh’s December History!

Ranveer Singh has a history of mixed December films. While Band Baaja Baarat, his debut film, arrived in December 2010. Bajirao Mastani and Simmba were also successful December films. The only December film that could not help the actor was 83.

Highest December Openings In Bollywood

The biggest December opening in Bollywood was registered by Pushpa 2’s Hindi version that scored 72 crore on day 1. This is followed by Ranbir Kapoor‘s Animal which opened at 63.80 crore on day 1. The third biggest December opening was by Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai which scored 34.10 crore on day 1. It would be impossible for Don 3 to reach the top 2 spots, but Ranveer Singh might claim for the third spot!

Don 3 Box Office Opening VS Khan Superstars December Openings!

December releases in general tend to do well at the box office due to Christmas, and New Year festivities, lurking around since the beginning of the month. Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 might aim to beat Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s best December openings if he manages to score the third-best December opening for a Bollywood film.

Khan Superstars’ December Opening

Shah Rukh Khan‘s best December opening stands with Dunki’s 29.20 crore. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan’s best December opening was registered by Dhoom 3, which scored 33.42 crore on day 1. Salman Khan’s biggest December opening, as we discussed, is also the third-best December opening of Bollywood – Tiger Zinda Hai’s 34.10 crore. With surpassing Tiger Zinda Hai, Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 will surpass the opening day numbers of all the December films except for Pushpa 2 and Animal!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films Of 2025.

Must Read: Thammudu Box Office Day 9: Despite 1650% Massive Jump, Nithiin Starrer Heading Towards 68.5 Crore Loss?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News