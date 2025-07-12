Along with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, Kiara Advani is enjoying massive hype over her War 2 look. She’ll portray a never-seen-before avatar in YRF’s spy universe. There’s also a huge scope at the post-COVID box office – an 80% success ratio and another major feat. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis!

Kiara Advani at the post-COVID box office

Bollywood has seen more flops than hits in recent years. Amid all the chaos, Kiara Advani is among the rare Bollywood stars who have shined bright at the box office. Three of her four releases in the post-pandemic era were successes! Things would only get better if War 2 is another feather added to the cap.

Check out Kiara Advani films at the post-COVID box office:

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022): 185.57 crores (super hit) JugJugg Jeeyo (2022): 85.25 crores (average) Satyaprem Ki Katha (2023): 80.35 crores (plus) Game Changer (2025): 136.92 crores (flop)

War 2 Box Office Potential

There’s no doubt that War 2 will create mayhem at the ticket windows. It is one of the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood films, and the sequel factor is a cherry on top.

If one may have noticed, Kiara Advani’s post-COVID total stands at 488.27 crores. War 2 only needs to earn 11.73 crores at the box office to clock the 500 crore milestone. That feat will be achieved on the opening day itself.

Ayan Mukerji‘s directorial is expected to cross 500 crores at the Indian box office easily. It has all the elements and requisites to achieve the mark. The pre-release buzz is massive; both Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are massive crowd pullers. Only the sky is the limit if the content clicks with the audience.

Besides, if War 2 is a success, Kiara Advani’s success ratio will hit 80%. Amazing, isn’t it?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Only 15 Bollywood Films In History Have Entered The 500 Crore Club Worldwide – Can You Name Them All?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News