War 2 is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2025. The pan-India action spectacle, directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Aditya Chopra, is the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe franchise. It stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR in lead roles.

Amid the ongoing hype surrounding the film, director Ayan Mukerji opened up about crafting the storyline and his responsibility as director. The filmmaker highlighted the importance of the storyline, stating that he wanted a conflict big enough to pit two icons of Indian cinema, Hrithik and NTR, against each other.

What Did Ayan Mukerji Say About His War 2 Directorial Duties?

Speaking about taking over the movie as a director, Ayan said, “It is a huge responsibility to take forward a hugely loved franchise like War and leave your own mark on it. I saw directing War 2 as a relishing opportunity to give a hat-tip to the first film. You can’t have fun otherwise while coming on board such a huge blockbuster franchise.”

“One has to take what has been set and then make the fans of the film and the fans of these gigantic superstars of our country go on a journey that is new, that hopefully leaves them hungry for more. As a director, I have to be honest, I immersed myself into delivering this feeling,” he shared.

What Did Ayan Mukerji Say About Crafting War 2’s Storyline?

He further highlighted the importance of crafting the film’s storyline and said, “Everything about War 2 has been crafted with a lot of planning to elevate the theatrical experience of the audience. The maximum time spent was on the action set pieces and crafting the storyline and the conflict which was needed to mount the face off between Hrithik Roshan and NTR.”

“War 2 is truly the coming together of Indian cinema with these two huge actors joining forces. We were aware of the expectations this pairing would set in the minds of their fans and the audience and every second was spent thinking of how to give them an experience of a lifetime when they sit in the theatres,” the filmmaker added.

So brace yourselves for a jaw-dropping, adrenaline-pumping theatrical experience with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR! War 2 is scheduled to hit theatres worldwide on August 14, 2025.

