Aamir Khan is back on the big screens, and fans cannot keep calm. Sitaare Zameen Par, co-starring Genelia Deshmukh, was released in theatres today, June 20, 2025. It has opened to favorable reviews, with cinegoers calling it a must-watch and masterpiece. Scroll below for the X (formerly Twitter) reviews.

Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual successor to Taare Zameen Par (2007). It raises awareness around people with Down syndrome. The sports comedy-drama is directed by R.S. Prasanna and is reportedly an official remake of the 2018 Spanish film Champions. The supporting cast also features Dolly Ahluwalia and Brijendra Kala.

Sitaare Zameen Par X Review

Netizens are impressed with Aamir Khan’s creation. Viewers are even calling it better than the original film, Champions. Many are even happy to see Bollywood revive itself with content-driven films.

A user wrote, “#SitaareZameenParReview This film is more than just about “stars” 🌟 1 2 34 5 stars can’t measure it. You can’t judge the heart and effort of those special kids and #AamirKhan 🙏 It’s emotional, powerful & truly special. #SitaareZameenPar is a must-watch! Must watch. That’s it.”

Another tweeted, “The real champions 🏆 🥇 🏅 🙌 #SitaareZameenParReview You will Laugh, cry and be proud 👏 🥲 🥰 What an adaptation 🫡 The perfectionist #AamirKhan jas done it again 👏 🙌 #SitaareZameenPar”

“#SitaareZameenPar is a sweet, uplifting and well-intentioned film, with tears and chuckles galore. It makes for incredible family viewing and leaves you with a warm, fuzzy feeling at the end. ❤️ #SitaareZameenParReview #AamirKhan,” a user on X wrote.

Another shared, “#SitaareZameenParReview 🌟 Disappointed !!!! This movie is boredom baffling dialogues and WhatsApp saste jokes. It’s hard to care when everything including the acting – is already dead on arrival. A true disaster, and not in the fun way.”

A tweet read, “It’s not just a film – heartfelt celebration of ability, spirit & second chances. #AamirKhan Returns with warmth, wit and winning storytelling. ⭐⭐⭐🌟 #SitaareZameenParReview #SitareZameenPar”

Another wrote, “M*A*S*T*E*R*P*I*E*C*E ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ (4.5/5) Aamir Khan transforms from arrogant basketball coach to compassionate mentor in this heartwarming spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par. The film beautifully tackles neurodiversity through sports, delivering powerful performances and genuine emotional moments.”

The heart-warming tweets are making us want to rush to theatres right away. How about you?

