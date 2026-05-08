Big-budget spectacles may dominate headlines, but sometimes a small film quietly grabs attention through performance and storytelling. The same is the case with Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s I’m Not An Actor, which is proving that content and craft can drive conversations. Despite a limited theatrical release in around 100 theaters, the film sparked strong reactions online, with the majority focused on Siddiqui and his screen presence.

Audiences on X are especially praising the grounded storytelling and the actor’s ability to completely immerse himself in the role. Many viewers have described the film as raw, layered, and emotionally effective.

I Am Not An Actor X Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Leaves Audiences Stunned

Audience reactions on X are heavily centered around Nawazuddin’s performance, with fans calling out the layered storytelling and his effortless ability to transform into every character he plays.

Tweets like, “Indie films just hit differently when actors like #NawazuddinSiddiqui lead them ❤️ Classy, layered and impactful #ImNotAnActor #IndieCinema” and “Watched I’m Not An Actor today and wow… this is cinema. Raw, real, and brilliantly performed. #ImNotAnActor #NawazuddinSiddiqui” reflect how viewers are appreciating both the film’s grounded treatment and Nawazuddin’s nuanced screen presence.

Indie films just hit differently when actors like #NawazuddinSiddiqui lead them ❤️Classy, layered and impactful #ImNotAnActor #IndieCinema — Mona ♡ (@Its_Monallisha) May 8, 2026

Watched I’m Not An Actor today and wow… this is cinema. Raw, real and brilliantly performed.#ImNotAnActor #NawazuddinSiddiqui — Kumar (@MrKumar247) May 8, 2026

Fans are specifically applauding the irony and brilliance of his role in this film, with tweets such as “Just when you think #NawazuddinSiddiqui can’t surprise you anymore, he delivers THIS performance. Finest acting on screen 👏 #ImNotAnActor”, “The way Nawazuddin disappears into every role needs to be studied. He didn’t act, he became the character”, and “The irony of Nawazuddin playing an actor who doesn’t know acting while making it look this effortless 😭 How does he even do this?”

These reactions indicate that for audiences, I’m Not An Actor is not just another release but a reminder of Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s unmatched range, realism, and command over character-driven storytelling.

Another user wrote, “Just watched I’m Not An Actor and I’m still thinking about it. What an actor #NawazuddinSiddiqui 🙌 A masterclass in performance”

Just watched I’m Not An Actor and I’m still thinking about it. What an actor #NawazuddinSiddiqui 🙌 A masterclass in performance#ImNotAnActor #NawazuddinSiddiqui #Cinema — Sweta Chowdhury (@iSwetaChowdhury) May 8, 2026

The praise continued with tweets like, “Some actors perform, some actors transform. #NawazuddinSiddiqui belongs to a different league altogether.”

Some actors perform, some actors transform.#NawazuddinSiddiqui belongs to a different league altogether #ImNotAnActor #FilmTwitter — Rajbir Mandal (@Rajbir_Mandal_) May 8, 2026

Just when you think #NawazuddinSiddiqui can’t surprise you anymore, he delivers THIS performance. Finest acting on screen 👏 #ImNotAnActor — Dolly ✨ (@Nothing4__You) May 8, 2026

The way Nawazuddin disappears into every role needs to be studied. He didn’t act, he became the character#ImNotAnActor #NawazuddinSiddiqui — 𝐏𝐚𝐩𝐮𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐚 (@Unique__Ladka) May 8, 2026

Commercial or indie, #NawazuddinSiddiqui absolutely aces both worlds like no one else. Range unmatched #ImNotAnActor #ActorGoals — 𝓜𝓪𝓼𝓽𝓮𝓻 𝓜𝓸𝓱𝓪𝓷 (@Itz_MasterM) May 8, 2026

The irony of Nawazuddin playing an actor who doesn’t know acting while making it look this effortless 😭

How does he even do this?#ImNotAnActor #NawazuddinSiddiqui #MustWatch — Sourabh Bakshi (@SourabhBakshi_) May 8, 2026

More About The Film – I Am Not An Actor

Directed by Aditya Kripalani, I Am Not An Actor was released in theaters on May 8, 2026. The drama revolves around a struggling Mumbai-based actor, played by Chitrangada Satarupa, who begins teaching acting through video calls to a retired and emotionally withdrawn banker living in Frankfurt, portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The film explores themes of loneliness, emotional vulnerability, and human connection through their unusual cross-continental bond.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Ek Din X Review: From “Sai Pallavi Steals Hearts” To “One-Time Watch” – Latest Romantic Drama Receives Mostly Decent Reactions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News