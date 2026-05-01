Ek Din, which features Sai Pallavi & Junaid Khan, has finally been released in cinemas on May 1st, 2026, after much anticipation. Immediately after the first screening, the audience rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to provide their reviews of the film. The reactions to this one seem truly mixed. Some liked the story for its emotional resonance, while others disagreed.

Ek Din: Netizens X Reaction

A viewer tweeted, “A heartwarming and soulful love story.” This user feels the movie is very impactful with amazing performances, especially from Sai Pallavi. Junaid Khan is also appreciated for his “honest performance.” This user has given Ek Din a 3.5/5 and recommends watching.

Another viewer focused on the emotional side of the story. The user wrote, “Sai Pallavi steals hearts in this pure emotion-packed romance where LOVE = RESPECT not just looks!! JunaidKhan is for owning the awkward introvert Dino vibe – so real, so human, no fake hero drama!! #EkDin is all HEART, longing & hope… coz romance defies logic anywayyy #AamirKhan vibes strong!!.”

#EkDinReview: SaiPallavi steals hearts in this pure emotion-packed romance where LOVE = RESPECT not just looks!! 👏❤️✨ JunaidKhan is 🔥 for owning the awkward introvert Dino vibe – so real, so human, no fake hero drama!! 🙌 #EkDin is all HEART, longing & hope… coz… pic.twitter.com/0RwhBPyqO7 — Tripurari Chaudhary (@TripurariMedia) May 1, 2026

Not everyone felt the same. Disappointment had set in for one user who wrote on the platform bluntly: “Bakwaas.” Another viewer also offered a more neutral take on the film, calling it a one-time watch if not just for Sai Pallavi. He rated it around 3 stars.

Another netizen felt the film does not really work for Junaid Khan and that his role could have been better. On the positive side, one viewer wrote, “Just saw #EkDin….it is so analgesic to see a film that embraces love instead of hatred. No guns, only roses in this beautifully sculpted love story, where Japan is the third protagonist.”

It’s not good for Junaid Khan, #EkDin 🤔 — Sharik (@siddiquisharik1) May 1, 2026

Overall Verdict

Going by the reactions on X, Ek Din has received mixed responses. Sai Pallavi’s performance is being widely appreciated, while Junaid Khan’s role is getting a mixed reaction. While the film saw some negative reactions, most responses have been fairly decent. The film’s simple and emotional storytelling works for some viewers, but others feel it could have been more engaging.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Bollywood Features

Must Read: Raja Shivaji X Review: “Every Marathi Will Swell With Pride” To “Box Office Juggernaut” – Riteish Deshmukh Starrer Is Roaring With Praises!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News