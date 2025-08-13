It is well-known that the debut of star kids in Bollywood get much attention from the fans and audiences. However, this one debut kind of flew under the radar. Yes, we are talking about Junaid Khan’s acting debut with Netflix’s Maharaj. For the unversed, Junaid is the elder son of Bollywood’s perfectionist Aamir Khan.

Even though there is a general assumption that it is easier for star kids to make their debuts in the industry, an old report about Junaid left fans surprised. According to News 18, he was reportedly rejected seven times before he signed his debut film.

Junaid Khan Was Even Rejected From Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha

Not many people outside the industry know that Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid, has been involved in the acting world for quite some time. After studying dramatics for three years and graduating, Junaid spent a few years refining his skills in theatre. But he didn’t stop there. Since 2017, alongside his theatre work, Junaid has been actively seeking opportunities in the film industry.

An industry insider told the publication in 2024, “Junaid auditioned extensively but faced a lot of rejections, even from his father’s production, Laal Singh Chaddha. Despite seven major rejections, the producer of his upcoming film noticed one of Junaid’s old audition tapes and invited him to audition, though it came with certain conditions.”

Junaid Khan’s Break In Bollywood

Junaid Khan began filming for Maharaj in February 2021 and wrapped up within eight months. The film, released on June 14, 2024, marking his Bollywood debut on OTT. The synopsis reads, “It’s 1862 when India had just three universities, Rabindranath Tagore was a year old, and the Sepoy Mutiny of 1857 still fueled the fight for independence. One man boldly stands amid these events in a historic legal battle. Maharaj brings this true story to light over 160 years later.”

Maharaj, directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari Wagh, and Shalini Pandey, is inspired by the 1862 Maharaja Libel Case. The film centers on a religious leader who sued a newspaper for accusing him of inappropriate relationships with his female followers. Junaid plays a journalist in the movie.

Other than Maharaj, Junaid Khan signed on to two more films. He appeared in Loveyapa alongside Khushi Kapoor. The romantic-comedy released on February 7, 2025, and was dubbed a box-office bomb, earning 7.69 crore against a budget of 30 crore.

What Next For Junaid Khan?

Amongst the two projects, Junaid signed after Maharaj, one was with Khushi (Loveyapa) and the other is with Sai Pallavi. He will next appear in the same project with Sai, which has reportedly been titled Ek Din. The film is set in Sapporo and is produced by Aamir Khan.

What Next For Aamir Khan?

In addition to his production ventures, Khan appeared on Sitaare Zameen Par earlier this year. He is set to appear next on Rajinikanth’s Coolie, which is scheduled to be released on August 14, 2025.

