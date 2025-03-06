Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s pairing looked interesting in the Loveyapa trailer. The pre-release hype was also favorable, but the content did not live upto the expectations. Advait Chandan’s romantic comedy has officially concluded its box office run as a failure. Scroll below for the closing collections.

Loveyapa marked the first theatrical release of Khushi Kapoor and Junaid Khan in Bollywood. While Janhvi Kapoor’s sister was previously seen in The Archies, Aamir Khan’s son impressed fans with his work in Maharaj on Netflix. Released ahead of Valentine’s Day on February 7, 2025, their romantic comedy was an official remake of the 2022 Tamil film Love Today. Unfortunately, remakes are not working in Bollywood, and this was yet another example.

Lifetime Earnings

The Feb 2025 release made a decent start at the box office, earning 1.25 crores. Junaid Khan & Khushi Kapoor’s film arrived in a box office clash with Himesh Reshammiya’s Badass Ravikumar, which enjoyed a better pre-release hype. Despite that, it concluded its opening weekend with collections of 4.75 crores. So far, so good!

Loveyapa began falling in its first week, and there was no scope for revival. It has earned 7.69 crores in its lifetime. It may have witnessed a longer run, but there are too many options in the ticket windows, including Chhaava and Crazxy.

Suffers huge losses!

Loveyapa is reportedly mounted on a budget of 30 crores. This means it could only recover 26% of the total cost and has ended its box office run as a major failure.

Hopefully, Khushi Kapoor will be able to redeem herself with Nadaaniyan, a Netflix love story co-starring Ibrahim Ali Khan. Junaid Khan will be seen alongside Sai Pallavi in his next, Ek Din.

