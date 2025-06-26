The Marathi film industry is back on track to an extent after witnessing three successful films in a short period. After Gulkand and Ata Thambaycha Naay, Jarann has emerged as a winner at the Indian box office. Released amid decent expectations, it has performed well, and a few days back, it recovered its full budget and started making returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 20!

The Marathi psychological horror film was released in theatres on June 6. Due to the buzz of the trailer, the film found initial traction at ticket windows, and later, positive word-of-mouth helped keep a steady pace. After registering a start of 12 lakh, the film has come a long way, scoring well above the 5 crore mark.

How much did Jarann earn at the Indian box office in 20 days?

Jarann is making its earnings from Maharashtra, where it faced a clash with Housefull 5. Despite a big film in front of it, the film managed to secure a decent showcasing. Further, due to positive word-of-mouth, its shows were increased. With a steady hold on weekdays and healthy jumps on weekends, the film scored a good 5.84 crore net at the Indian box office, after earning 13 lakh on day 20, as per Sacnilk.

Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 6.89 crores. From here, the film is likely to cross the 7 crore net mark before wrapping up its run.

Box office verdict of Jarann

Reportedly, Jarann was made on a budget of 5 crores. Against this cost, it has already earned 5.84 crores, thus making an ROI (return on investment) of 84 lakh. Calculated further, it equals 16.8% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

3rd successful Marathi film of 2025

For the Marathi film industry, Jarann has turned out to be the 3rd successful film of 2025. Before it, Gulkand and Ata Thambaycha Naay, which were released in May, turned out to be success stories at the Indian box office despite a clash. Interestingly, both Gulkand and Ata Thambaycha Naay are currently running in theatres.

