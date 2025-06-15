Ata Thambaycha Naay, starring Bharat Jadhav, Siddharth Jadhav, Om Bhutkar, and others, has entered its final stage of theatrical run and won’t be able to push its tally much ahead. Released amid decent expectations, the film performed well by maintaining a steady pace despite competition from Gulkand and emerged as a box office success story for the Marathi film industry in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 45 days!

Performs well despite a clash

Directed by Shivraj Waichal, the Marathi drama was theatrically released on May 1, 2025. It opened to decent reviews from critics and enjoyed favorable word-of-mouth among the ticket-buying audience. This positivity helped the film maintain its ground despite facing competition from Sai Tamhankar and Sameer Choughule’s Gulkand.

How much did Ata Thambaycha Naay earn at the Indian box office in 45 days?

Ata Thambaycha Naay started its journey with 45 lakh and thereafter maintained a steady run week after week. Recently, it completed six weeks in theatres and is still managing to bring in some footfall. Talking about the latest update, the film has earned 6.57 crore net at the Indian box office in 45 days, as per Sacnilk. Including taxes, it equals 7.75 crore gross.

Since the daily collection has dropped to 1-2 lakh, Ata Thambaycha Naay won’t be making money and is heading for a lifetime collection of below 7 crore net.

Box office verdict of the film

Reportedly, the Bharat Jadhav starrer was made on a budget of 4 crores. Against this cost, it earned 6.57 crores. If calculated, the film has already amassed an ROI (return on investment) of 2.57 crores. Calculated further, it equals 64.25% returns. So, as per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a plus verdict at the Indian box office.

To miss the hit verdict

To become a hit, Ata Thambaycha Naay needs to make 100% returns, and that’s possible only if it earns 8 crore net at the Indian box office. Since the film has now slowed down, it will fail to earn 8 crores, thus missing the hit verdict.

