The Anaswara Rajan starrer Malayalam comedy film Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal has opened to a stellar start at the box office. It has also emerged victorious in its box office clash with the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Ronth. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 2nd day.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Collection Day 2

The Anaswara Rajan starrer opened at 71 lakhs. While this was not a very impressive opening, it was still 5% more than the opening of the Roshan Mathew and Dileesh Pothan starrer Ronth which opened at 67 lakhs. However, the second day turned out to be a game-changer for the movie.

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its second day, the Anaswara Rajan starrer earned 1.31 crore. This was an impressive jump of around 84%. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 2.02 crore. The movie also managed to secure an above 1 crore collection when it came to the day-wise collection on the second day. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 2.38 crores. The movie is expected to at least mint around 4 to 5 crores in the coming days. It should be able to retain this positive word of mouth.

Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal Box Office Collection Breakdown (Day 2)

Day 1: 71 lakhs

Day 2: 1.31 crores

Total: 2.02 crores

About The Movie

Talking about the film, Vyasanasametham Bandhumithradhikal has been directed by S Vipin. Apart from Anaswara Rajan, the film also stars Joemon Jyothir, Ashwathy Chand Kishor and Arun Kumar in the lead roles. The music has been composed by Ankit Menon.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Malayalam Films of 2025 here.

Must Read: Ronth Box Office Collection Day 2: Roshan Mathew & Dileesh Pothan Starrer Grows By 71% On Saturday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News