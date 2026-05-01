Salman Khan is known as a man with a golden heart in the Indian film industry. The superstar has always been there whenever his friends needed him, and once again, he has proved this by giving a surprise with Raja Shivaji. Yes, Salman appears in Raja Shivaji in a cameo appearance, keeping his tradition of appearing in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi movies intact. As expected, his appearance is turning theaters into stadiums. Amid this, let’s find out how post-COVID releases with Salman’s cameos fared at the Indian box office.

It’s true that most of the time, Salman agrees to do cameos merely because of his bond with a particular director or actor. While watching him in a cameo role has always been a treat for fans, it even backfires sometimes. Specifically, in the post-COVID era, he has appeared in five movies in cameo roles before joining Riteish’s magnum opus.

Godfather: A high-profile cameo that failed to deliver

It all started with Chiranjeevi’s Godfather. Since Salman Khan shares a close bond with Chiranjeevi and his son Ram Charan, he said yes to the cameo immediately. Unfortunately, the cameo didn’t create the expected impact in the film. Speaking about the film, it was a losing affair, scoring 74.03 crore net at the Indian box office against a cost of 100 crore.

Ved: A special appearance that turned into a massive win

After Godfather, Salman Khan was seen in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi film, Ved. Both Salman and Riteish are close friends, and fans love their chemistry both on-screen and off-screen. He appeared in a Ved Lavlay song, which played a big role in attracting audiences to theaters. Made on a budget of 10 crore, it scored a solid 61.2 crore net and was declared a super hit.

Pathaan: When Salman’s cameo became a box office booster

Post-Ved, Salman appeared in Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback film, Pathaan. As part of the Spy Universe, Salman’s cameo was highly impactful in Pathaan. Also, the audience loved the chemistry of Shah Rukh and Salman, and the cameo was one of the many key factors that boosted the film’s business. Mounted on a budget of 250 crore, it earned a staggering 543.22 crore net, securing a hit verdict, as per Koimoi’s parameters.

Singham Again: A blink-and-miss role that fell flat

The superstar was also a part of Ajay Devgn-led Singham Again. Since Ajay and Rohit both share a good bond with Salman, the latter immediately gave a nod for a cameo. Unfortunately, the blink-and-miss appearance was widely criticized and proved totally ineffective. Speaking about the film, it was a losing affair. Against a cost of 340 crore, it earned 270.6 crore net at the Indian box office.

Baby John: A cameo that faced heavy backlash

After Singham Again, Bhaijaan appeared in Baby John. It was expected to be a treat for fans since both Salman and Varun share a close bond. Unfortunately, Salman’s cameo was trolled mercilessly on social media and deemed irrelevant. Made on a reported budget of 160 crore, it earned only 39.28 crore net and secured a flop verdict.

All Eyes on Salman’s latest cameo impact

As we can see, most of the post-COVID releases with Salman Khan’s cameos have been failures at the Indian box office, except Ved and Pathaan. Nonetheless, it’s always been a treat to catch Salman in surprise roles, and some of them have elevated the films’ potential. Now, let’s see how his latest cameo appearance helps Raja Shivaji.

Before Raja Shivaji, Salman has appeared in Riteish Deshmukh’s Marathi movies twice: Lai Bhaari and Ved. Interestingly, both emerged as big successes. Hopefully, he hits a hat-trick with Raja Shivaji.

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