Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and R Madhavan, has turned out to be a true pan-India success of epic proportions. Despite being primarily a Hindi movie, it has received love across India. While collections have been record-breaking in the Hindi market, support from the South Indian states has also been historic. Recently, it dethroned Avatar: The Way Of Water (Avatar 2) to become the highest-grossing non-South movie in South Indian states, but it is likely to miss a major box office milestone. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 is a historic success in the South Indian states

Recently, the Dhurandhar sequel surpassed Avatar 2’s 296.9 crore gross to become the highest-grossing non-South movie in the South Indian states. As per the latest update, the magnum opus has amassed a staggering 297.94 crore gross by the end of the 43rd day, or the sixth week. Such numbers clearly indicate the love it has received from the audience down South.

Likely to miss a historic milestone

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar 2 has earned 297.94 crore gross in the South Indian states and needs only 2.06 crore more to reach the 300 crore milestone. Till now, no non-South movie has hit the triple century, so it could have made history by becoming the first. However, since the film’s box office has now slowed, it is unlikely to reach its target.

Dominates among Bollywood films by a big margin

Among Bollywood films, Dhurandhar 2 is the highest-grossing film in the South Indian states by a big margin. Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan holds the second spot on the list with 188.13 crore gross. The difference between the two films is 109.81 crore, and when compared, the Ranveer Singh starrer fetched 58.36% more collections than Shah Rukh’s biggie.

More about the film

The spy action thriller is directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Aditya Dhar, Lokesh Dhar, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of B62 Studios and Jio Studios. It also stars Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, and Danish Pandor in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 19, 2026.

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Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Needs Less Than 4 Crore To Inaugurate 1100 Crore Club In Hindi, Earns 1820 Crore+ Worldwide In 43 Days

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