KD – The Devil, starring Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, generated some awareness around its release in the Kannada market, but mostly for negative reasons. Just like his previous film, Martin, this one too was heavily trolled for its promotional assets. Even after the release, the situation is the same. In fact, it’s being trolled more after its theatrical release yesterday (April 30). Nonetheless, it has clocked the biggest Kannada opening at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed day 1 collection report!

How much did KD – The Devil earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Kannada action drama had an average occupancy of 46% yesterday, which is actually good for a Thursday release. As per Sacnilk, it raked in an estimated 3.5 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1, which equals 4.13 crore gross. This could be considered a good start, actually, but given the film’s massive budget, the number is underwhelming.

Registers Kannada’s biggest opening of 2026

With 3.5 crore net, KD – The Devil has recorded the biggest Kannada opening of the year at the Indian box office. It surpassed Love Mocktail 3 (1.36 crore) to claim the throne. In comparison, the Dhruva Sarja starrer recorded 157.35% higher collections than Love Mocktail 3. While the achievement is good, there’s a long way to go.

As mentioned above, reactions and word of mouth have been mostly negative, so there’s no scope for a turnaround during the extended opening week. On weekdays, things will be more brutal, and eventually, it will be a major disappointment.

More about the film

Directed by Prem, KD – The Devil also stars Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Ramesh Aravind, and Jisshu Sengupta in key roles. It was produced by Venkat K Narayana under the banner of KVN Productions. The music is composed by Arjun Janya. The film has been certified with an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board and has a run time of 2 hours and 21 minutes.

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