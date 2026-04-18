Sanjay Dutt might have been inconsistent in the post-COVID era, but he had been a part of some mega blockbusters. As of now, he’s on cloud nine as his recent release, Dhurandhar 2, has set new benchmarks at the worldwide box office. Thanks to the first and second installments of the Dhurandhar franchise, the veteran Bollywood star has earned a mind-blowing cumulative total globally. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Sanjay Dutt is on a roll in the post-COVID era

In the post-COVID era, Dutt has had 11 theatrical releases. It started with KGF Chapter 2, which turned out to be an all-time blockbuster by scoring 1228.59 crore gross. It was followed by Samrat Prithviraj, grossing 90.24 crore. Shamshera raked in 63.75 crore gross, followed by Leo’s 606.42 crore gross. His fifth film, Double iSmart, grossed 20.84 crore.

The Bhootnii was Sanjay Dutt’s sixth release, and it grossed only 14.77 crore. Housefull 5 grossed 304.12 crore, while Baaghi 4 grossed 94.14 crore. Dhurandhar was an epic success, earning 1354.84 crore gross. The RajaSaab did a business of 206.57 crore gross. Dhurandhar 2 is still running in theaters and has grossed a mammoth 1764.63 crore so far.

Enjoys a 5700 crore+ sum with 11 releases

Overall, Sanjay Dutt has amassed a superb 5748.91 crore gross at the worldwide box office through post-COVID releases. Yes, out of the total 11 releases, the majority tanked at the box office, but thanks to KGF Chapter 2, Leo, Dhurandhar, and Dhurandhar 2, the veteran star has scored a big cumulative total.

Take a look at the worldwide collection of Sanjay Dutt’s post-COVID releases:

KGF Chapter 2 – 1228.59 crore Samrat Prithviraj – 90.24 crore Shamshera – 63.75 crore Leo – 606.42 crore Double iSmart – 20.84 crore The Bhootnii – 14.77 crore Housefull 5 – 304.12 crore Baaghi 4 – 94.14 crore Dhurandhar – 1354.84 crore The RajaSaab – 206.57 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1764.63 crore

Total – 5748.91 crore

Dutt to keep the momentum intact

Up next, Sanjay Dutt will be seen in Raja Shivaji and Baap, and these two movies have the potential to score big at the box office. While Raja Shivaji is backed by the story of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Baap marks his collaboration with Sunny Deol, Mithun Chakraborty, and Jackie Shroff, making it a feast for the masses.

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