Akshay Kumar is yet again ruling the horror comedy genre, and the audience are enjoying his latest offering Bhooth Bangla, which is witnessing a massive surge at the ticket window on its first Saturday, with afternoon trends showing a phenomenal growth. The Khiladi of Bollywood seems to have found his footing with this horror-comedy. After a good start, the Day 2 numbers are picking up, thanks to a bumper jump in ticket sales.

The Ram Ji Aake Bhala Karenge chants have echoed and resonated for Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy. The BMS trends suggest that between 9 AM and 4 PM, the horror comedy has seen a massive 200% jump in ticket sales compared to its early morning slots.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 2 BMS Trends

On April 18, day 2, Saturday, Bhooth Bangla registered 7K ticket sales from 8 AM to 9 AM, much higher than yesterday’s 4.9K ticket sales for the same time frame! From 3 PM to 4 PM, it registered 21K ticket sales compared to yesterday’s 14.4K. Meanwhile, the total sales from 7 AM to 4 PM were 156K tickets compared to 95K tickets yesterday!

By 4 PM today, the film had already clocked 156K tickets on BMS alone, showcasing a much stronger performance than its opening day. The film is currently trending significantly better than Jolly LLB 3, Raid 2, Tere Ishq Mein, and Sky Force, all of which registered lesser ticket sales on BMS for the same time frame on the first Saturday!

The first Saturday sales list is currently dominated by massive actioners and sequels. Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla will look to climb this ladder as the evening shows pick up further pace.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of the first Saturday of Bollywood films on BMS.

Dhurandhar 2: 1.60M Jawan: 1.25M Animal: 1.16M Gadar 2: 948K Stree 2: 919K Chhaava: 868K Border 2: 786K Saiyaara: 724K Singham Again: 521K Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: 494K

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Check Singh’s box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1: Priyadarshan & Akshay Kumar Rewrite History With Their Biggest Opening After 15 Years!

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