Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav starrer Bhooth Bangla is enjoying a good box office run. Priyadarshan’s horror-comedy is chasing the 300 crore mark worldwide. While that may not be possible, it still can become our Khiladi’s 6th highest-grossing film of all time. Scroll below for the day 46 report!

Bhooth Bangla Domestic Box Office Collection

According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla maintained a healthy hold, as it collected 50 lakh on its 7th Monday. It remained on similar lines to last Friday, which brought in 55 lakh. Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s collaboration continues to raise curiosity as the steady footfalls keep coming in.

The total earnings in India now stand at 196.81 crore net. Bhooth Bangla was made on a reported budget of 120 crore. It has gained the plus verdict with profits of 64% in 46 days. Including taxes, the gross earnings have come to 232.23 crore.

Here’s a detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Week 4 – 14.2 crore

Week 5 – 7.15 crore

Week 6 – 5.45 crore

Day 43 – 55 lakh

Day 44 – 80 lakh

Day 45 – 1.1 crore

Day 46 – 50 lakh

Total – 196.81 crore

Bhooth Bangla vs Housefull 4 worldwide battle!

At the worldwide box office, Bhooth Bangla has amassed 289.78 crore gross, including 57.55 crore from the overseas circuits. It is now aiming to beat Housefull 4, which concluded its global lifetime at 291.08 crore. Around 1.29 crore more are required, but Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai will join the box office battle in the next 3 days. The target looks challenging, but only time will tell if the horror-comedy surpasses expectations!

Take a look at Akshay Kumar’s highest grossers at the worldwide box office below:

2.0: 652.31 crore Toilet: Ek Prem Katha: 316.61 crore Good Newwz: 311.27 crore Housefull 5: 304.12 crore Sooryavanshi: 291.14 crore Housefull 4: 291.08 crore Bhooth Bangla: 289.78 crore Mission Mangal: 287.18 crore Airlift: 231.60 crore OMG 2: 220 crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 46 Summary

Budget: 120 crore

India net: 196.81 crore

ROI: 75.81 crore

ROI%: 64%

India gross: 232.23 crore

Overseas gross: 57.55 crore

Worldwide gross: 289.78 crore

Verdict: Plus

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