Some films aim to entertain, while others hope to leave an impact. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, released in 2017, attempted the latter, tackling sanitation issues and the taboo around open defecation in rural India. Though the film earned praise from many quarters, it wasn’t universally accepted. Years later, it’s once again in the spotlight, not because of renewed acclaim or controversy around the subject matter, but due to contrasting views from two stalwarts of Indian cinema.

At a recent event, veteran actress Jaya Bachchan dismissed the film solely based on its title, stating she would never even watch it. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar, who starred in and championed the film, defended it passionately during the press conference for his upcoming movie Kesari 2.

Akshay Kumar respects Jaya Bachchan’s opinion but defends his movie

At a recent Kesari 2 press conference, Akshay Kumar was in high spirits while addressing the media. But the actor didn’t mince words when the conversation turned to criticism of his past social films, particularly Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Asked about veteran actor Jaya Bachchan’s recent jab at the film’s title, Akshay initially seemed unaware of her remark but quickly stood by his work.

The actor said, ““I don’t think anybody has criticized those films,” he said with conviction. “Only a fool would criticize my films like Padman, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Airlift, Kesari. Only someone stupid would criticize these films. I made these films with all my heart — they educate people.”

Jaya Bachchan’s original comment came during an interview with India TV, where she stated: “Just look at the title of the film. I would never go to watch a film with such a name. Is that really a name?” Her critique was not of the content, but of the perceived crudeness or lack of refinement in the film’s title.

When made aware of her exact words, Akshay responded with remarkable calm. “If she has said something, maybe it will be right,” he said. “If by making a film like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, I did something wrong, and if she is saying something about it, it must be right.” Despite this moment of diplomatic grace, Akshay was firm in his belief about the role of such films. “We should always try to bring a change with our films,” he said. “It’s always an effort. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was also an effort from our side to make sure every house should have a toilet inside their home.”

While Jaya Bachchan may find the title unpalatable, Akshay Kumar views it as purposeful — part of a mission to destigmatize critical issues through mainstream cinema.

