Sunny Deol is back in action with his much-anticipated film Jaat, finally hitting theaters. Directed by Gopichand Malineni, the film promises high-octane action, intense drama, and a rugged performance by the veteran actor. While fans are already thronging cinemas, the buzz around Jaat’s digital debut has also begun.

Netflix Scores Another Bollywood Biggie in the OTT Race

In an era where OTT platforms are in a constant race to secure big-ticket films, Jaat becomes the latest addition to Netflix’s growing library. According to reports from OTTplay, JAAT will be available for streaming on Netflix after its theatrical run. This offers a chance for viewers who miss out on the big-screen experience to enjoy the action drama from the comfort of their homes.

Though the makers haven’t revealed the exact OTT release date yet, typical release patterns suggest a 6 to 8-week window after the film’s theatrical debut. This means audiences can expect Jaat to arrive on Netflix by late May or early June 2025.

Will there be a sequel to JAAT?

As the entertainment industry continues to embrace the trend of sequels, fans of Sunny Deol are already hoping for Jaat 2. Recently, the lead actor addressed the possibility of a sequel during an interaction with Pinkvilla Masterclass. Sunny Deol said, “And definitely ek picture chalegi aur woh character logon ko accha lagega and jo cheezein pasand aayi tabhi uska part 2 banta hai nahi toh nahi ban sakta (And definitely a film will work only if people like the character, and only if people like certain things about it, that’s when a part 2 gets made — otherwise, it can’t be made.)

In the meantime, Jaat has been well-received by most of the audience, hinting at a potentially strong box-office performance. Whether or not the makers officially announce Jaat 2 remains to be seen.

Check out the interview below:

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News!

Must Read: Kesari: Chapter 2: As Akshay Kumar Brings C Sankaran Nair & Jallianwala Bagh Tragedy Alive – 3 Reasons We Need This Film On The Darkest Chapter Of History!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News