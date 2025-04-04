The Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari Chapter 2 has created a rage amid the fans with its riveting trailer. The Dharma Productions offering aims to present an untold story of the horrifying Jallianwala Bagh massacre. However, what is commanding prime attention are hard-hitting dialogues of the film. Here is taking a look at these applause-worthy dialogues from the trailer of the film.

1- Akshay Kumar’s “The Empire Is Shrinking”

Akshay Kumar’s giving it back to General Dyer inside a washroom with “The Empire Is Shrinking” is inevitably one of the highlights of the Kesari Chapter 2 trailer. The dialogue will make you give out loud cheer and whistles in the theatre and we are completely seated for the same. Many fans have been left calling the dialogue one of the main highlights of the trailer.

2- Ananya Panday’s “Dosen’t Your England Have Queens?”

Ananya Panday plays a determined female lawyer Dilreet Gill in Kesari Chapter 2. With this dialogue, her character can be seen giving it back to a Britisher who appears surprised with Dilreet being a female lawyer. Her character not only broke stereotypes during a time when law was not considered a profession for women but she emerges as Sankaran’s strong associate in their fight against the British empire.

3- Akshay Kumar’s “We Are Suing The Crown For Genocide”

Akshay Kumar’s C Sankaran Nair exudes bravery, courage and grit. The lawyer waged a war against the British empire amid all obstacles. Akshay Kumar’s this particular dialogue represents Nair’s prowess in Kesari Chapter 2.

4- Amit Sial’s “Sanki Hain Par He Is A Genius”

Amit Sial’s dialogue introduces us to R. Madhavan’s Neville Mckinley. He emerges to be C Sankaran Nair’s most formidable foe in this epic standoff. This faceoff between Akshay Kumar and Madhavan’s character is bound to be intense to the core.

5- Akshay Kumar’s “Jallianwala Bagh Ka Sach Puri Duniya Ke Samne Laonga”

Akshay Kumar’s C Sankaran Nair can be seen undergoing various obstacles. From his face blackened to facing innumerable jibes by the Britishers but nothing could break his determination to challenge the British empire. Kesari Chapter 2 is a befitting ode to Nair’s bravery for giving justice to the countless souls who were brutally murdered during the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Kesari Chapter 2 has been directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari. Kesari Chapter 2 has been presented by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films, and Leo Media Collective. The movie is co-produced by Marijke deSouza, Somen Mishra, and Vedant Baali, while it has been penned by Karan Singh Tyagi and Amritpal Singh Bindra. The film will hit theatres on April 18, 2025.

Check Out The Kesari Chapter 2 Trailer

