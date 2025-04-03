Sikandar, starring Salman Khan, Rashmika Mandanna, and others, has undoubtedly underperformed a big time in India and overseas. Still, it has amassed a decent total at the worldwide box office by crossing the 150 crore mark in just 4 days. Now, it is just inches away from beating Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed global collection report!

Sikandar pulls off a decent total!

Before the release, expectations were sky-high, but when actuals came in, everyone was shocked. On the opening day, the Bollywood magnum opus earned 54.72 crore gross globally. Since reviews and word-of-mouth were not in favor, the film was expected to crash badly, but that didn’t happen.

Due to the Eid holiday, Sikandar earned 51.17 crore gross on the second day. On Tuesday, it earned another 35.26 crore gross globally due to the Basi Eid effect. Yesterday, due to Tiwasi Eid, the film raked in 13.85 crore gross in India. Overseas, it made 3.50 crore gross, pushing day 4’s global collection to 17.35 crore gross.

So far, the Salman Khan starrer has earned 115.85 crore gross at the Indian box office. Overseas, earnings stand at 42.65 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 4-day total at the worldwide box office stands at 158.50 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net- 98.18 crores

India gross- 115.85 crores

Overseas gross- 42.65 crores

Worldwide gross- 158.50 crores

Soon to beat Sky Force

With 158.50 crores already in the kitty, Sikandar is close to beating Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and becoming the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025 after Chhaava. For those who don’t know, Sky Force earned 174.21 crore gross globally. So, the Salman Khan starrer needs only 15.72 crores to topple Sky Force’s lifetime collection.

More about the film

Directed by AR Murugadoss, Sikandar also stars Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. It was theatrically released on March 30, 2025.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

