The Narne Nithiin, Sangeeth Sobhan and Ram Nithin starrer Telugu action comedy film Mad Square has been witnessing a stellar run at the box office. The film managed to cross 50 crores recently and is inching extremely close to recovering its entire budget. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 6th day.

Mad Square Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 6

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 6th day, the Narne Nithiin starrer earned 1.82 crores*. This was a drop of around 44% since the movie amassed 3.3 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 36.62 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film stands at 43.21 crores*. The Sangeeth Sobhan starrer earned 11.8 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Mad Square now comes to 55.01 crores.

The Ram Nithin starrer is now just 4.99 crores away from crossing 60 crores. It continues to garner a positive word of mouth which is also working in the favor of the film. It is currently the 6th highest grossing Tollywood film of 2025 globally. It needs to topple the Nani-backed legal drama, Court: State VS A Nobody’s worldwide collection of 56.48 crores to become the 5th highest grossing Telugu film of 2025 worldwide.

Mad Square is mounted at a budget of 40 crores. With its current India net collection of 36.62 crores, the movie has managed to cover an impressive 91% of its budget which is a good sign. It will soon be recovering its entire budget in the coming days. Directed by Kalyan Shankar, the film is a sequel to the 2023 movie Mad.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Telugu films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Veera Dheera Sooran Box Office Collection Day 7: Recovers 51% Of Its Total Budget, Still Chiyaan Vikram Starrer Is In Jeopardy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News