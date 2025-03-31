The Nani-backed Telugu legal drama, Court: State Vs A Nobody has given the second biggest hit of Telugu cinema after Venkatesh Daggubati’s Sankranthiki Vasthunam and is in no mood to stop. The film recently also crossed the 50 crore milestone worldwide. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 17th day.

Court: State Vs A Nobody Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 17

According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, on its 17th day, the Nani-backed film earned 1.03 crores*. This was an impressive growth of almost 55% since the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer amassed 46 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 38.13 crores*.

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the Nani-backed film comes to 44.99 crores*. The film earned around 10 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now stands at 54.99 crores*.

With this, the movie is just 5 crores away from crossing 55 crores. Court: State Vs A Nobody continues to garner a positive word of mouth which proves that content is truly the ultimate deciding factor for the success of a movie. The Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer has been mounted at a budget of 10 crores.

With its current India net collection of 38.13 crores, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 28.13 crores. This results in the ROI percentage coming to Court: State Vs A Nobody’s 281%. It will be interesting to see whether the Priyadarshi Pulikonda starrer ends up ticking off any more milestones.

About The Film

Court: State Vs A Nobody has been helmed by Ram Jagadeesh. Apart from Priyadarshi Pulikonda, the film stars Harsh Roshan, Harsha Vardhan and Sridevi in the lead roles. The music for the movie has been composed by Vijai Bulganin.

