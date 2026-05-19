The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Kristen turning to Xander with a proposal. On the other hand, Brady went out of his way for Sarah. Meanwhile, Gwen vented her emotions to Leo. Stephanie admitted a hard truth to Alex. And lastly, Chanel downplayed her biopsy to Paulina.

The drama, the worry, the secrets, the shock, the changes, the chaos, and more are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 19, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set in Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 19, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Abe thanking EJ. Lexie walked in during the reading of Stefano’s will, and everyone was left shocked. But most of all, Abe, whose life has since been changed. And why wouldn’t it? His wife is alive after years of mourning her. He cannot believe that EJ revived her.

Abe is emotional and extremely grateful to him for making the impossible possible. As he tries to process the truth, he is not forgetting to be thankful towards EJ, who made it happen. They might have had ups and downs, but that does not mean Abe won’t be grateful to EJ for something this massive.

On the other hand, Lexie demands to meet Paulina. As she grapples with being back from the dead, she has gotten some big piece of news. While she was dead, her husband, Abe, had moved on with Paulina. And now Lexie wants to meet the woman who is married to Abe. How exactly will this fare?

Will it be awkward for the two of them? What does Lexie plan to do when she meets Paulina? Will she question her? Or ask her to stay away from Abe now that she is back. Or will she be welcoming? When Theo opens up to Gabi, what advice will she give him? After all, his mother, Lexie, is alive.

It is not easy to adapt to such a big change. While Theo is happy to have her back, he is also overwhelmed. Up next, Philip checks up on Joy. How will she react? And lastly, Alex and Stephanie steal a romantic moment. Is this going to strengthen their marriage amid Joy’s return with Kelsey?

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