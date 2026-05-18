Netflix’s Nemesis ends with betrayal, revenge, and one final life-changing choice. Courtney A. Kemp and Tani Marole’s crime drama closes its first season with Detective Isaiah Stiles and criminal mastermind Coltrane and Wilder locked in a destructive battle that nearly costs them everything.

Why Does Coltrane Wilder Escape Arrest In Nemesis?

After Wilder murders Isaiah’s father, Amos “Nightmare” Stiles, using Isaiah’s own service weapon, the detective’s life spirals further out of control.

Although Isaiah’s son Noah witnesses the murder and identifies Wilder, a blackmail scheme involving Candace and ADA Malik Jacobs allows Wilder to escape prosecution once again. This shocking twist leaves Isaiah more desperate than ever.

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What Happens To Candace & Ebony In The Nemesis Finale?

Meanwhile, Candace secretly works to clear Isaiah’s name by helping expose Ebony Wilder, deepening divisions between the two families. Ebony eventually chooses to protect Noah, convincing her sister, Charlie, to stop a hit on the young boy.

However, the emotional damage is already severe, as both marriages begin falling apart under the weight of lies and obsession.

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Why Does Isaiah Stiles Turn To The Cartel In Nemesis?

In the finale’s biggest turning point, Isaiah fully compromises his moral code by secretly asking the Alvarez cartel to assassinate Wilder. But his plan goes wrong when Candace is mistakenly kidnapped instead of Ebony.

Wilder unexpectedly saves Candace, proving that, despite his criminal empire, family still comes first for him.

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Who Wins The Final Battle Between Isaiah Stiles & Coltrane Wilder?

The explosive final chase through Los Angeles brings Isaiah, Wilder, the cartel, and Noah together for one last confrontation. In the crucial moment, Isaiah is forced to choose between finally catching Wilder or saving his injured son.

He chooses Noah, abandoning his obsession with revenge. Wilder similarly escapes in order to reunite with Ebony instead of finishing off Isaiah.

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Does Nemesis Set Up Season 2?

The finale leaves several major cliffhangers for Season 2. Candace has left Isaiah, Wilder’s legitimate empire is in ruins, and Isaiah has now made powerful enemies in the cartel.

While both men survive, their futures remain uncertain, setting the stage for an even darker continuation.

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Nemesis Ending Explained: What Does The Cliffhanger Mean?

Nemesis ultimately ends on a bittersweet note. Isaiah and Wilder finally break free from their deadly feud, but not before losing much of what once defined them.

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