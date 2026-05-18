Karuppu has concluded its 3-day opening weekend at the worldwide box office with superb collections. Considering the pre-release buzz, it was expected to perform well, but in reality, it has exceeded all expectations, scoring 120 crore+ in its first weekend. In the meantime, it has become the second-highest-grossing film of Suriya like a cakewalk, surpassing the lifetime collection of 24. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the worldwide box office in 3 days?

The Tamil fantasy action drama recorded the highest single-day collection for Suriya in India, earning an estimated 28.35 crore on day 3, according to Sacnilk. Compared to day 2’s 24.15 crore, it jumped by 17.39%. Overall, it has earned 68 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 80.24 crore gross. Overseas, too, the film had a fantastic weekend, grossing 42 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 3-day worldwide box office total stands at a solid 122.24 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 68 crore

India gross – 80.24 crore

Overseas gross – 42 crore

Worldwide gross – 122.24 crore

Becomes Suriya’s 2nd highest-grosser

With 122.24 crore, Karuppu surpassed 24 (108.9 crore) to become Suriya’s second-highest-grossing film of all time globally. Today, on day 4, it’ll surpass Singam 2 (122.8 crore) to become the actor’s top grosser. Given the momentum, it is on track to become his first-ever 200 crore grosser.

Take a look at the top 5 grossers of Suriya globally:

Singam 2 – 122.8 crore Karuppu – 122.24 crore (3 days) 24 – 108.9 crore 7 Aum Arivu – 105.2 crore Anjaan – 83.55 crore

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the Tamil fantasy action drama also stars Trisha Krishnan and RJ Balaji in key roles. It is produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu’s Dream Warrior Pictures. The music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar. It was released in theaters in Tamil and Telugu on May 15. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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