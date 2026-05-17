Athiradi Worldwide Box Office Day 3: 5th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2026!
Athiradi Worldwide Box Office Day 3: Basil Joseph & Tovino Thomas Starrer Earns Well! (Photo Credit –Instagram)

Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas have brought another hope for Malayalam Cinema, and the global box office is absolutely loving it! Their latest outing, Athiradi, has set a good start, and the film is getting a good audience reception across multiplexes and single screens.

As per the latest global reports for Day 3, this dynamic duo has hit a massive milestone in record time. In just 3 days of its theatrical run, the Malayalam film has officially smashed its way into becoming the 5th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film of 2026 at the worldwide Box Office!

Athiradi Worldwide Box Office

Athiradi started its box office journey early with special previews and quickly accelerated with positive word-of-mouth. In three days, the film stands at a total net collection of 15.42 crore in India and a gross collection of 34.19 crore worldwide.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

  • Day 0: 52 lakh
  • Day 1: 5.55 crore
  • Day 2: 4.25 crore
  • Day 3: 5.10 crore

Total: 15.42 crore

Athiradi is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally, surpassing Chatha Pacha and Pallichattambi. The next target for the film is Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, which finished its theatrical run at 40.59 crore globally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

  1. Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore
  2. Aadu 3: 121.31 crore
  3. Patriot: 80.18 crore
  4. Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.59 crore
  5. Athiradi: 34.19 crore*
  6. Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore
  7. Prakambanam: 15.35 crore
  8. Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore
  9. Ashakal Ayiram: 12.87 crore
  10. Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.85 crore

Athiradi Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film at the box office after 3 days.

  • India Net Collection: 15.42 crore
  • India Gross Collection: 18.19 crore
  • Overseas Gross Collection: 16 crore
  • Worldwide Gross Collection: 34.19 crore

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Suriya Is Only 2 Crore Away From Getting His Number 1 Overseas Grosser Post-COVID Dethroning Retro!

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