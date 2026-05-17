Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas have brought another hope for Malayalam Cinema, and the global box office is absolutely loving it! Their latest outing, Athiradi, has set a good start, and the film is getting a good audience reception across multiplexes and single screens.
As per the latest global reports for Day 3, this dynamic duo has hit a massive milestone in record time. In just 3 days of its theatrical run, the Malayalam film has officially smashed its way into becoming the 5th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film of 2026 at the worldwide Box Office!
Athiradi Worldwide Box Office
Athiradi started its box office journey early with special previews and quickly accelerated with positive word-of-mouth. In three days, the film stands at a total net collection of 15.42 crore in India and a gross collection of 34.19 crore worldwide.
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Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).
- Day 0: 52 lakh
- Day 1: 5.55 crore
- Day 2: 4.25 crore
- Day 3: 5.10 crore
Total: 15.42 crore
Athiradi is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally, surpassing Chatha Pacha and Pallichattambi. The next target for the film is Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, which finished its theatrical run at 40.59 crore globally.
Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).
- Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore
- Aadu 3: 121.31 crore
- Patriot: 80.18 crore
- Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.59 crore
- Athiradi: 34.19 crore*
- Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore
- Prakambanam: 15.35 crore
- Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore
- Ashakal Ayiram: 12.87 crore
- Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.85 crore
Athiradi Box Office Summary
Check out the box office breakdown of the film at the box office after 3 days.
- India Net Collection: 15.42 crore
- India Gross Collection: 18.19 crore
- Overseas Gross Collection: 16 crore
- Worldwide Gross Collection: 34.19 crore
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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.
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