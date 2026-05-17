Basil Joseph and Tovino Thomas have brought another hope for Malayalam Cinema, and the global box office is absolutely loving it! Their latest outing, Athiradi, has set a good start, and the film is getting a good audience reception across multiplexes and single screens.

As per the latest global reports for Day 3, this dynamic duo has hit a massive milestone in record time. In just 3 days of its theatrical run, the Malayalam film has officially smashed its way into becoming the 5th Highest-Grossing Malayalam Film of 2026 at the worldwide Box Office!

Athiradi Worldwide Box Office

Athiradi started its box office journey early with special previews and quickly accelerated with positive word-of-mouth. In three days, the film stands at a total net collection of 15.42 crore in India and a gross collection of 34.19 crore worldwide.

Check out the day-wise breakdown of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 0: 52 lakh

Day 1: 5.55 crore

Day 2: 4.25 crore

Day 3: 5.10 crore

Total: 15.42 crore

Athiradi is now the fourth-highest-grossing Malayalam film of 2026 globally, surpassing Chatha Pacha and Pallichattambi. The next target for the film is Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam, which finished its theatrical run at 40.59 crore globally.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Malayalam films of 2026 at the box office globally (Gross Collection Worldwide).

Vaazha 2: 238.46 crore Aadu 3: 121.31 crore Patriot: 80.18 crore Bharathanatyam 2 Mohiniyattam: 40.59 crore Athiradi: 34.19 crore* Chatha Pacha: 33.47 crore Prakambanam: 15.35 crore Pallichattambi: 14.49 crore Ashakal Ayiram: 12.87 crore Valathu Vasathe Kallan: 6.85 crore

Athiradi Box Office Summary

Check out the box office breakdown of the film at the box office after 3 days.

India Net Collection: 15.42 crore

India Gross Collection: 18.19 crore

Overseas Gross Collection: 16 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: 34.19 crore

Advertisement

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Malayalam films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Karuppu Worldwide Box Office Day 2: Suriya Is Only 2 Crore Away From Getting His Number 1 Overseas Grosser Post-COVID Dethroning Retro!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News