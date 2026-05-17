Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla has completed a month-long run in theatres. Released on April 16, 2026, the horror-comedy drama has emerged as a box office success. Scroll below for a detailed report on the collection, verdict, and profits after 30 days.
How much has Bhooth Bangla earned in India?
Bhooth Bangla arrived in the theatres against tough competition from Dhurandhar 2. Every week since, there have been new rivals joining the box office battle. Despite all odds, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav co-starrer has maintained a healthy momentum.
According to estimates, Bhooth Bangla collected 1.40 crore on day 30. It registered an 86% jump in the last 24 hours. The cumulative total in India has reached 183.41 crore net, which is around 216.42 crore in gross earnings.
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Check out the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):
- Week 1 – 95.68 crore
- Week 2 – 48.23 crore
- Week 3 – 23.1 crore
- Week 4 – 14.2 crore
- Day 29 – 75 lakh
- Day 30 – 1.40 crore
Total – 183.41 crore
Bhooth Bangla is a box office success!
Akshay Kumar starrer is reportedly mounted on a budget of 120 crore. It has earned 63.41 crore more than the total investments.
Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:
- Collections – Budget = ROI
- ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%
Going by the formula, Bhooth Bangla has minted profits of 52.84%. It is a plus affair at the box office!
Aims to beat Sooryavanshi
The Bollywood horror-comedy is currently Akshay Kumar’s 7th highest-grossing film in India. It now aims to beat Sooryavanshi and steal the sixth spot. Around 11.63 crore more are needed in the kitty, and it will achieve the feat in the next 2-3 days.
Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):
- 2.0 – 407.05 crore (all languages)
- Housefull 4 – 206 crore
- Good Newwz – 201.14 crore
- Mission Mangal – 200.16 crore
- Housefull 5 – 198.41 crore
- Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crore
- Bhooth Bangla – 183.41 crore (30 days)
- Kesari – 153 crore
- OMG 2 – 150 crore
- Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 30 Summary
- Budget: 120 crore
- India net: 183.41 crore
- ROI: 63.41 crore
- ROI%: 52.84%
- India gross: 216.42 crore
- Verdict: Plus
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