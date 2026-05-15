Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest Indian stars, and just after delivering success with Bhooth Bangla, he gears up for his next big release, Welcome To The Jungle. Today, the much-awaited teaser of the film was unveiled, and we witnessed Akshay’s classic humor. Given the franchise’s brand value and Akshay’s momentum from the success of Bhooth Bangla, the upcoming entertainer is likely to do well at the Indian box office. Also, it is likely to help Akshay beat Shah Rukh Khan in the Koimoi Star Ranking. Keep reading for a detailed report!

What is Koimoi Star Ranking?

For the unversed, in Koimoi’s Star Power Index, aka Star Ranking, actors are allotted points based on their films (Bollywood/Hindi) in the coveted box-office clubs (based on Indian collections only), such as the 100 crore club, 200 crore club, and more. For example, 100 points are given for a film in the 100 crore club, and so on. 50 points each are given for a film in the top 10 overseas grossers of Bollywood.

What is the current status of Akshay Kumar in Star Ranking?

Thanks to Bhooth Bangla’s entry into the 100 crore club at the Indian box office, Akshay Kumar secured 100 points, pushing his tally to 2300 points. He’s currently holding the fourth spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking, below Shah Rukh Khan. With 2350 points, Shah Rukh holds the third spot. If we compare, Shah Rukh is ahead by only 50 points, giving Akshay a good chance to overtake him.

Akshay is likely to overtake Shah Rukh Khan with Welcome To The Jungle

Considering the popularity of the Welcome franchise, there’s genuine buzz for Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment. Also, there’s excitement due to a huge star cast and the return of Akshay Kumar after the first part. It has the potential to mint huge moolah at the Indian box office, and 100 crore net collection is the minimum benchmark.

Since the entry of Welcome To The Jungle into the 100 crore club looks guaranteed, Akshay Kumar is all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan and grab the third spot in the Koimoi Star Ranking. With the film’s century, Akshay will get 100 points, bringing his tally to 2400, ahead of Shah Rukh’s 2350.

Here’s the breakdown of Akshay’s 2300 points:

17 films in the 100 crore club (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0’s Hindi version, Kesari, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla) = 1700 points

in the (Housefull 2, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday, Airlift, Housefull 3, Rustom, Jolly LLB 2, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Gold, 2.0’s Hindi version, Kesari, Sooryavanshi, OMG 2, Sky Force, Housefull 5, Jolly LLB 3, and Bhooth Bangla) = 3 films in the 200 crore club (Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, and Good Newwz) = 600 points

To know more, visit the Star Ranking.

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