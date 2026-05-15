Ranveer Singh-led Dhuradhar 2 had a fantastic run at the Indian box office, and after spending almost two months in theaters, it is approaching its end. Yesterday, on day 57, the magnum opus wrapped up its eighth week with a historic total. In the first few weeks, it was watched by the majority of moviegoers, yet it continued to rake in moolah even as several new Bollywood films were released. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Dhurandhar 2 earn at the Indian box office in 57 days?

The Bollywood spy action thriller has slowed down, and in the eighth week it earned 3.89 crore, a 29.78% drop from week 7’s 5.54 crore. Overall, it has earned a mind-blowing 1181.71 crore net (all languages) at the Indian box office, which equals 1394.41 crore gross. Out of 1181.71 crore, the Hindi version has contributed a whopping 1105.59 crore net.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown in the Hindi vs all languages format:

Week 1 (8-day) – 649 crore vs 690 crore

vs Week 2 – 251 crore vs 271 crore

vs Week 3 – 109 crore vs 120 crore

vs Week 4 – 56 crore vs 58 crore

vs Week 5 – 19.69 crore vs 20.78 crore

vs Week 6 – 11.9 crore vs 12.5 crore

vs Week 7 – 5.29 crore vs 5.54 crore

vs Week 8 – 3.71 crore vs 3.89 crore

Total – 1105.59 crore vs 1181.71 crore

Dhurandhar 2 crosses 425% returns!

Dhurandhar 2 was reportedly made on a budget of 225 crore, and against this cost, it has earned 1181.71 crore net so far. So, in 57 days, the magnum opus has recorded a historic return on investment (ROI) of 956.71 crore. Calculated further, it equals 425.2% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super duper hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 225 crore

India net collection – 1181.71 crore

ROI – 956.71 crore

ROI% – 425.2%

Verdict – Super duper hit

With collections dropping and the OTT premiere happening soon, Dhurandhar 2 won’t be able to score much now and is heading for a lifetime collection of 1183-1185 crore net.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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