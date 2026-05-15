The most successful espionage action thriller in the history of Indian cinema is heading for its OTT release. Calling the second installment in the Dhurandhar franchise a success would be an understatement. According to Koimoi, with a gross of INR 1831.38 crores and counting, the first film in the franchise, Dhurandhar, was theatrically released last year in 2025, and it is currently available on Netflix. But the sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will premiere on a different streaming platform.

Also, the first part is only available in three audio languages, with the original Hindi language and dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, while the second part, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is going to be available in five languages. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get into the meat of the matter.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Release Date

JioHotstar has officially confirmed that Dhurandhar: The Revenge will have its grand premiere on June 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m., with regular streaming beginning the next day, June 5, 2026. The Jio Hotstar version of the film is set to run 3 hours and 52 minutes, while the current theatrical version, per BookMyShow, runs 3 hours and 49 minutes.

The audio languages of Dhurandhar: The Revenge that will be available on Jio Hotstar include the original Hindi version, as well as dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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What Is the Plot of Dhurandhar: The Revenge?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues the story established in the franchise’s first installment. As a result, much like the original film, Dhurandhar: The Revenge also interweaves real-life incidents and geopolitical events into its fictionalized world.

The film gives us a glimpse into Ranveer Singh’s character’s history, exploring his past in India, how he became Hamza Ali Mazari, and his unwavering patriotism for India. It explores who he was before becoming a spy and how he got recruited into the intelligence service, leaving behind everyone and everything he loved to start a new life deep within hostile territory.

Behind enemy lines, Hamza Ali Mazari becomes one of the most powerful people in that country. The film also shows the connection between the ISI and criminal syndicates in both Pakistan and India, highlighting how profit-driven criminal syndicates are used by clandestine agencies.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge Cast & Crew

Ranveer Singh stars as Hamza Ali Mazari, an undercover operative in Pakistan, and Jaskirat Singh Rangi, his real identity, back in India. Sara Arjun plays Yalina Jamali, the wife of the protagonist Hamza. Arjun Rampal appears as Major Iqbal of the ISI, one of the antagonists, while Sanjay Dutt plays SSP Chaudhary Aslam, a henchman of the antagonists and a corrupt police officer. R. Madhavan portrays Ajay Sanyal, the director of IB in India and one of the key figures who sent Hamza to Pakistan. Rakesh Bedi plays Jameel Jamali, an opportunistic politician and Hamza’s father-in-law, while Gaurav Gera appears as Mohammed Aalam, Hamza’s mentor in Pakistan.

The film is written and directed by Aditya Dhar. Vikash Nowlakha serves as the director of photography, Shashwat Sachdev is the music composer, and Shivkumar V. Panicker is the editor. The art directors are Yogesh Bansode, Karansinh Pratapsinh Chavda, and Choudhari Nilesh, while Smriti Chauhan serves as the costume designer. The special effects were handled by R2VFX Studios. The film was produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios.

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