Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have officially called it quits after four years of marriage, confirming the news of their separation. Despite being a celebrity couple, they largely kept their relationship low-key.

Amid the news of their divorce, let’s take a closer look at their relationship timeline and how things unfolded.

Dubai Meetups

As per TOI, everything for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar began in the year 2018. The Brahmastra actress was in Dubai for the New Year’s Eve celebration. Suraj had already been living abroad and wasn’t aware that Mouni was a popular actress. He was working as an investment banker. The two started talking, and a connection built over time.

They would frequently meet whenever Mouni was in Dubai. Their friendship eventually morphed into a relationship despite living in different countries.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni and Suraj maintained a long-distance relationship for a while, and then the COVID-19 lockdown began. Their relationship grew stronger during this time, and Roy later traveled to Dubai. None of them publicly spoke about their relationship around this time. By 2021, rumors began circulating about their wedding plans, according to India Today.

The Goa wedding

Roy and Nambiar eventually tied the knot on 27 January 2022 in Goa. The wedding was held in both Bengali and Malayali traditions, reflecting their respective backgrounds.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities. Mouni shared their wedding pictures on Instagram and wrote, “I found him at last. Hand in hand, blessed by family and friends, we’re married! Need your love and blessing. Love, Suraj and Mouni.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Both Roy and Nambiar frequently shared pictures together on social media, giving everyone couple goals.

In a 2023 interview with News18, the actress spoke about Suraj. She said, “I am a hardcore romantic person. I believe in old-school romance, and for me, writing letters and having long conversations over the phone is romantic. Suraj and I have known each other for five years, and everything between us happened very organically. It was a typical boy-meets-girl story, and we realized that we complement each other in many ways.”

The Eventual Separation

On May 14, 2026, Mouni Roy confirmed that she and Suraj had divorced after four years of marriage. The duo shared a collaborative Instagram post to announce this news. It read, “We would like to state that we have parted ways and are taking the necessary time to address matters privately and amicably.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

The divorce has put an end to a relationship that lasted for several years.

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