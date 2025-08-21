Mouni Roy and Naveen Kasturia’s Salakaar emerged as the second most-watched OTT series of the week in its second week. The JioHotstar show generated impressive views in its second week of streaming, pushing for a spot in the top 10 most-watched original web series, excluding Netflix shows, in 2025. It will earn more views in the upcoming weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Faruk Kabir created the spy thriller, which features Naveen Kasturia, Mouni Roy, Mukesh Rishi, Surya Sharma, and Ashwath Bhatt in crucial roles. Season 1 has five episodes, each thirty minutes long. The series missed the top spot by a narrow margin, and it has been held by Wednesday’s season 2.

Salakaar season 1 OTT verdict week 2

Based on Ormax Media‘s data for the week of August 11-17, Mouni Roy-starrer Salakaar attained the 2nd spot in the weekly top 5 most-watched original web series chart. The spy thriller generated 4 million views, which is almost 67% more than last week, which was its debut week. It was at #4 in its debut week and is now #2. It lost #1 to Wednesday season 2 by a thin margin.

Salakaar OTT Viewership Summary!

Here is the breakdown of the viewership of the web series on JioHotstar.

Week 1: 2.4 million views

Week 2: 4 million views

Total: 6.4 million views

What’s next for the series?

Salakaar is seeing an upward trend and will continue to do so in the following weeks. The series needs over 7.3 million views to crack the top 10 most-viewed OTT shows of the year. It will have to beat Chidiya Udd’s 13.7 million views, which are also on JioHotstar.

More about the series

The official synopsis states, “A young Indian spy’s covert mission interweaves with a veteran spymaster’s past, revealing national secrets and hidden truths; through intelligence and determination, they protect India’s security amid sacrifice and generational burdens.” Salakaar is streaming on JioHotstar.

Note: The viewership numbers are the current official data given by Ormax for the only weeks these films have claimed a spot in the top 5 weekly charts, irrespective of the number of days or weeks they have been streaming!

