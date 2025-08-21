The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Billy demanding answers from Adam and Chelsea about their business moves. On the other hand, Audra shifted the blame to Kyle in front of Nate when the truth came out. And then last but not the least, Daniel saw quite a new side to Tessa.

The drama, the tension, the business clashes and the alliances are taking form as the days go by and viewers are excited. Here’s what the fans can expect from the August 21, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: August 21, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Victor making a shocking decision. He has been making moves behind the scenes ever since Cane was revealed to be Dumas. The corporate wars are about to begin and Victor is ready to give it his all while protecting his family. He also wants to ensure he wins.

Victor is not someone who knows how to lose and he is not willing to give Chancellor away to Cane. He’s also keeping his rivalry against the Abbott men alive by ordering Adam to publish a smear campaign against Billy and take Jabot down. He’s also adamant about separating Kyle and Claire.

What shocking decision is he about to take now? Is this about his war with Cane? His hatred for Billy and Jack? Or his determination to ensure that his granddaughter Claire breaks up with Abbott junior aka Kyle? Is he going to involve Audra or refuse after her plan to seduce Kyle did not work out.

On the other hand, Jack offers words of wisdom to Kyle. The father and son duo may not have always gotten along but Jack loves his family with all his heart and is always looking out for them. Kyle claims he knows what he is doing but Jack is worried for him. Will he take up Jack’s wide advice?

Especially since at the moment, he cannot know who else to trust. Audra and Victor are adamant about separating him from Claire. Jack’s support and comfort might be the right thing at the right time. And then lastly, Nate updates Devon on the state of affairs. How will this conversation go?

The two have a lot to catch up on. After all, Nate’s half-brother Damian is dead. Cane is back and was the one parading as Dumas all along. And if that wasn’t enough, Audra has been keeping many secrets from Nate.

