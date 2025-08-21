The previous episode of General Hospital saw Lucas delivering bad news after operating on Maxie who collapsed during work. Anna floated a theory. Lulu was left shaken while Emma confided in Gio about her plans. Alexis took on a new client who turned out to be Stella while Drew was incensed.

The drama, the chases and the tension has been top notch on the popular soap opera and avid watchers are enjoying it. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 21, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 21, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Ava getting intriguing intel. What could this be about? And how exactly will she use this to her advantage? On the other hand, Michael and Sonny get the upper hand. Drew usually gets what he wants and uses people and intel to his advantage but not anymore.

He thought he could use the altercation at the Metro Court against Michael by giving a statement to the PCPD. Drew also asked Martin to help him as a witness to Michael punching him. But when Michael and Sonny gain the upper hand, is this about Martin? Did he refuse to be his witness?

Then there’s Curtis who is on the warpath. Drew is a walking disaster and has more than one mess he is involved in. Apart from the Michael situation and his attempts to woo Willow back, Curtis is also against him. The two were once best friends and now Curtis hates every fiber of Drew’s being.

Why wouldn’t he? Drew has been blackmailing his wife Portia and is now dragging his aunt Stella by forcing insurance fraud charges to go against Curtis. What plan will he concoct to take revenge from Drew and will be any successful in it? When Molly comes to a realization, what is it about?

Is it related to Cody or Alexis or maybe even Kristina? Elsewhere, Lulu and Liesl rehash the past. How will things fare when the two sit down to chat and open old wounds? Especially with Rocco adamant about getting to know more about Britt now that he is aware she was his surrogate mother.

And then last but not the least, Tracy gives Brook Lynn some advice. Is this related to the whole Gio situation? Or is this actually about her adoption plan with Chase instead? Stay tuned to know more details of the same.

