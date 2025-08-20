The previous episode of General Hospital saw Jason wanting answers from Britt. On the other hand, Lucas worked to save the life of someone dear to him and that was Maxie. Nina lost her cool during her fight with Carly while Josslyn and Vaughn plotted their move. Anna made a cautious alliance.

The drama on the soap opera has been top notch and there’s lots more on the way for avid watchers of the show. Here’s what fans can expect from the August 20, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: August 20, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Lucas delivering bad news. Maxie was promoting Deception products when she collapsed on set and was taken to the hospital. Lucas jumped in to save her and tried to stabilize her. She is still breathing but she hasn’t woken up yet and everyone is waiting.

Lucas is shocked by how sudden this whole situation was because Maxie had no health issues prior to this scare. What was in the product that she applied before collapsing? And what bad news does Lucas have to share? Could Maxie have gone into a coma? Or something even worse instead?

When Anna floats a theory, is it related to WSB and Brennan? Then there’s Lulu who is left shaken. Is this about the whole Rocco and Britt situation? Up next, Emma confides in Gio. What will these two do now? Are they going to follow a new plan? Is Emma continuing to go ahead with her goal?

Elsewhere, Alexis takes on a new client and it’s Stella. She is entangled in an insurance fraud and needs Alexis to represent her because Martin cannot. Stella then shares what happened with Alexis who gives her a warning about how much of a tricky citation she is under at the moment.

Meanwhile, Drew is incensed. He wants to use the Michael situation to his advantage to get Willow her kids back. He thinks she will forgive him and reunite with him if he does so. Drew wants to send Michael to prison for punching him publicly. Will his plan be successful or sink in the water?

Then lastly, Mac has questions about Maxie’s medical emergency. Will he get answers? When Sonny questions Justine, how will this conversation go? Is he going to get the responses he has been looking for or not?

